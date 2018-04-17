Salman Khan Gets Permission To Travel Outside India, Will Visit Canada, Nepal And US

A Jodhpur District and Sessions Court on Tuesday granted permission to Bollywood actor Salman Khan to travel outside India. The actor will be traveling to Canada, Nepal and the USA from 25 May to 10 July.

Khan, who was granted bail in the blackbuck poaching case earlier this month, had filed a petition before the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court seeking permission to visit four countries.

Advertisement opens in new window

Salman was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998.

The actor spent two nights in Jodhpur Jail but was later granted bail by the Jodhpur court on two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each.

Read Also: Three Major Films To Get Affected, Salman Khan's Jail Term May Cost The Film Industry Close To Rs 600 Crore

(With Agency Inputs)