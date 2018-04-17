The Website
17 April 2018 Last Updated at 1:56 pm National Blackbuck Poaching Case

Salman Khan Gets Permission To Travel Outside India, Will Visit Canada, Nepal And US

Outlook Web Bureau
Salman Khan Gets Permission To Travel Outside India, Will Visit Canada, Nepal And US
Salman Khan Gets Permission To Travel Outside India, Will Visit Canada, Nepal And US
outlookindia.com
2018-04-17T14:04:16+0530

A Jodhpur District and Sessions Court on Tuesday granted permission to Bollywood actor Salman Khan to travel outside India. The actor will be traveling to Canada, Nepal and the USA from 25 May to 10 July.

Khan, who was granted bail in the blackbuck poaching case earlier this month, had filed a petition before the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court seeking permission to visit four countries.

Salman was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998.

The actor spent two nights in Jodhpur Jail but was later granted bail by the Jodhpur court on two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each.

(With Agency Inputs)

Salman Khan Blackbuck Poaching Case

