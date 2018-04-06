Salman Khan Blackbuck Poaching: Jodhpur Court To Hear Plea Today

The Jodhpur Session Court on Friday will hear the bail application of Bollywood Actor Salman Khan, 52, who was sentenced to five years in jail on Thursday for poaching blackbuck in 1998.

Pronouncing the verdict in the two-decade-old case, the court yesterday convicted the actor and let off other accused in the case - Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam.

A penalty of Rs. 10,000 was also levied on him.

The actor is accused of killing two blackbucks in the Kankani village near Jodhpur in 1998 during the shooting of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

He was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and others under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.



ANI