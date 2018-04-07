'Jai Ho': Bollywood, Fans Rejoice As Salman 'Bhai' Walks Out Of Jodhpur Jail

In a relief to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, a sessions court in Jodhpur on Saturday granted him bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in which he was sentenced to five years in jail.

Fans of #SalmanKhan gather outside his residence in Mumbai and celebrate following Jodhpur Court's verdict in #BlackBuckPaochingCase. The Court granted him bail in the case. pic.twitter.com/STrcQuihjY Advertisement opens in new window — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi also allowed 52-year-old Khan's application for suspension of sentence for a month against his conviction.

Khan, who spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail after his sentencing on Thursday, was granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of like amount, defence counsel Mahesh Bora said, adding he is likely to be released from prison on Saturday evening once the papers are ready and sent to the jail authorities.

The judge asked the actor to appear before the court after a month on May 7 when it will hear his plea for suspension of sentence.

Soon after Khan was granted bail, his friends and well-wishers from the film industry expressed their happiness over the decision.

Director of Salman's upcoming film "Race 3" Remo D'Souza told PTI, "I am happy that he has got bail. After working with him so closely I have become a huge fan of him not only as an actor but also as a human being.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Almost 90 per cent of the shoot for 'Race 3' is over and the remaining portions will mostly be shot in India," he said.

Producer of "Race 3" Ramesh Taurani said he is "happy" that the actor will come out of jail.

Khan's "Dabangg" co-actor Sonu Sood tweeted, "A Good deed is the best Prayer. Welcome brother Salman Khan."

While many took to Twitter to thank the court for granting him the bail

Singer Adnan Sami, who composed the music of Khan's "Lucky: No Time for Love", said, "So happy for the bail of my dear brother Salman Khan . Relieved. Come home. JAI HO!"

So happy for the bail of my dear brother @BeingSalmanKhan . Relieved. Come home. ‘JAI HO!’#SalmanKhan — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 7, 2018

Earlier in the day, the judge heard the arguments of the prosecution and the defence which lasted about an hour and pronounced the order at around 3 pm, a defence counsel said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Khan's sisters - Alvira and Arpita - were present during the hearing.

The actor was convicted by a trial court and sentenced to five years in prison for killing two black bucks during the shooting of "Hum Saath Saath Hain" here.

In a late night development, an order was issued to transfer Joshi to Sirohi, as part of a reshuffle. He was among 134 judges transferred by the registrar general of the Rajasthan High Court.

The judge had on Friday reserved his decision on Khan's bail plea till Saturday after hearing arguments on the suspension of sentence and the bail application.

He had also sought the record of the case from the lower court.

In his arguments on Friday, defence counsel Bora had said there were various loopholes in the investigation. He had argued that no investigation in any of the cases of poaching proved that Salman used firearms.

So happy for @BeingSalmanKhan finally, much deserved relief for him and his family. Can’t keep a good man down for long. Hope justice prevails in the case as i have full faith in the judicial system. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan Advertisement opens in new window — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) April 7, 2018

Salman Khan rightly granted bailðÂÂÂÂÂÂ @BeingSalmanKhan — Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) April 7, 2018

And he finally gets Bail. @BeingSalmanKhan more strength to you bhai. Believe in the power of justice and the God above. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂ»#WeSupportSalmanKhan — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 7, 2018

Welcome back @BeingSalmanKhan !! Advertisement opens in new window — Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) April 7, 2018

The actor was sent to prison for shooting and killing blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998, during the shooting of the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain".

While convicting Salman, the trial court acquitted his Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the "benefit of doubt" for the incident.

(PTI)