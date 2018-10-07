Will Quit Politics If Rahul Gandhi Wins In Unnao: Sakshi Maharaj

﻿
Stepping up his attack, the BJP MP said that Gandhi scion would not become an MP from anywhere.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 October 2018
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Sakshi Maharaj challenged Congress president Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from his constituency in Unnao.

 Maharaj further said that he would leave politics if Gandhi wins from his constituency. He also asked the Congress president to leave the country and go to Italy if he loses the polls.

Stepping up his attack, the BJP MP said that Gandhi scion would not become an MP from anywhere.

Maharaj also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power with more seats than 2014 in the upcoming general elections.

 

(ANI)

