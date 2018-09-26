If rumours are true, India will have a badminton couple in Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap. According to a report in the TOI, they are likely to get married by the end of the year.

The report claimed that the marriage will be solemnised on December 16, with the reception taking on December 21.

“Both families had been planning the wedding for a while. They have now finalised the date. The arrangements are all for December 16,” a source was quoted as saying.

Nehwal, 28, is one of the most decorated Indian shuttlers. The former women's singles world number one is four years younger to Kashyap.

Kashyap, 32, was once India's top player, and was ranked as high as sixth in the world. But injuries hampered his career.

In the recent past, India have witnessed sporting matches, like those of squash player Dipika Pallikal and cricketer Dinesh Karthik, basketaball player Pratima Singh and cricketer Ishant Sharma and wrestling pairs of Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, Sakshi Malik and Satyawart Kadian, and Vinesh Phogat and Somvir Rathi.

They are not doubles players, but can hope to emulate the Adcock pair. The British husband and wife, Chris and Gabby, have won back-to-back Commonwealth gold medals in the mixed doubles.

Other famous badminton pairings, not nessarily playing together, are Indonesian legends Susy Susanti and Alan Budikusuma, China's Lin Dan and Xie Xingfang, and of course Indian pairings of Madhumita Goswami and Vikram Singh Bisht an Syed Modi and Ameeta Kulkarni.