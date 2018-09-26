Saif Ali Khan Has No Intentions Of Running Behind Money

Related Stories Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Baazaar has said that he doesn't think of his work as a business anymore.



Saif Ali Khan was interacting with media at the trailer launch of 'Baazaar' at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) along with his co-actors Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh, Rohan Mehra, director Gauravv K. Chawla, producers Ajit Andhare and Nikhil Advani on Tuesday in Mumbai.



Saif Ali Khan earlier used to be the face of romantic comedy films but for the last few years, he is doing different films such as 'Rangoon', 'Chef' 'Kaalakandi' and digital shows like 'Sacred Games'.



About being more open to experiment, he said, "I don't think of my work anymore as a business where I want to try and make money, because by the grace of god, I feel secure with that sort of thing."



He said he wanted to choose exciting roles. "I want to challenge myself by doing different things. I think it's a great time for movies because the kind of films that are being offered are so different from how it used to be," he said.



"I think having a creative job is god's gift. Life is good when you have something on your plate that keeps you occupied and that's all I am looking for," the actor said.



Saif Ali Khan made his Hindi film debut with 'Parampara' which released in 1992.



On what changes he observes in himself over these years as an actor, he said: "I feel as an actor, I am better than ever and I am more interested in acting than I have ever been."



He said he is learning more, adding: "I am getting better every day and there is a growth which I am enjoying and I hope I get the opportunity to continue with that."



'Baazaar' is financial-crime drama directed by Gauravv K. Chawla, written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh. It stars Saif Ali Khan, debutant Rohan Mehra, Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte in lead roles.



The film is set in the backdrop of money, power and business, largely based on the Stock market. It is scheduled to release on October 26, 2018.

IANS