Sadhus from several ashrams refused to take a holy bath in Ganga on the occassion of Vijayadashmi near Shukertal area here allegedly after finding the water to be polluted.

Several sadhus yesterday alleged that the river water had turned black due to the discharge of waste by factories.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (Jansath) Shyavadh Chouhan said he has asked for a sample of polluted water to initiate action.

PTI