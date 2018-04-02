The Website
02 April 2018 National Cricket Icon Sachin Tendulakar

Sachin Tendulkar Donates His Entire Rajya Sabha Salary And Allowances To Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, whose term as Rajya Sabha MP ended recently, has donated his entire salary and allowances to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

In the past six years, Tendulkar has drawn nearly Rs 90 lakh in salaries and other monthly allowances.

The PMO has also issued a letter of acknowledgement which states: "Prime Minister acknowledges this thoughtful gesture and conveys his gratitude. These contributions will be of immense help in providing assistance to the persons in distress."

Tendulkar, along with veteran actress Rekha, have been criticised a lot for their poor attendance in the Parliament all these years.

Tendulkar, however, has made good utilisation of MP Local Area Development fund.

According to data released by Tendulkar's office, he has claimed to have sanctioned 185 projects across the country with Rs 7.4 crore out of his allocated Rs 30 crore being used for educational and related structural development, including building and renovation of classrooms.

Tendulkar also adopted two villages under the Sansad Gram Adarsh Gram Yojana Scheme, including Puttam Raju Kandriga in Andhra Pradesh and Donja in Maharashtra.

PTI

