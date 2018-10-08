Sabarimala Verdict: Review Plea Challenging Order Filed In Supreme Court

﻿
The petitioner, the president of the National Ayyappa Devotees Association, said those who had approached the Supreme Court for lifting the age restriction on women are not devotees of Lord Ayyappa.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 October 2018
Sabarimala Temple.
File Photo
2018-10-08T13:35:02+0530
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking review of the Constitution bench judgement which lifted the ban on entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

The plea, filed by Shylaja Vijayan, president of National Ayyappa Devotees Association, said the September 28 judgment which had allowed entry of women of all ages in the hill-top shrine is "absolutely untenable and irrational, if not perverse".

A five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, had in its 4:1 verdict, said that banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and that the practice violates rights of Hindu women.

PTI

