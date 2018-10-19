﻿
Sabarimala Temple Board to Appeal Against SC Verdict Allowing Women of All Ages to Enter Shrine

Friday morning witnessed huge protests by hundreds of devotees at the entrance of Sabarimala temple that forced the Kerala Police accompanying two women to stop their journey towards the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 October 2018
2018-10-19T18:31:15+0530

The custodian of the Sabarimala temple, Travancore Devasom Board (TDB), has decided to submit tp appeal against the Supreme Court  verdict that allowed wpmen of all age groups to enter the temple.

A. Padmakumar, TDB president, said in the state capital that the board would soon approach their legal counsel for preparing the report on what has been happening in the temple after it opened on Wednesday.

 


"We have no intention to play political games with Sabarimala," said Padmakumar.

(IANS)

 

or just type initial letters