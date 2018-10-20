Sabarimala Row: Will Visit Again When I Turn 50, Says 9 Year-Old TN Girl With Placard

﻿
On September 28, the Top Court in it's landmark verdict had allowed the women of ages to go the temple and instructed the authorities to ensure that nobody was discriminated against.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 October 2018
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
2018-10-20T14:54:24+0530

A nine-year-old girl from Madurai grabbed public attention at Sabarimala after she was seen with a placard, which read she will again visit the hill shrine to have darshan of Lord Ayyappa after she crosses 50.

Janani had visited the temple with her parents on Friday.

"We don't know what SC ordered. Once my daughter completes 10 yrs of age, she'll wait till 50 yrs of age and then she can come to Ayyappa" said Janani's father R Satish Kumar.

On Friday, a massive protest broke out near the Sabarimala when two women reached the hilltop with heavy police escort, but had to return before reaching the sanctum sanctorum following massive protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees.

Kerala has been witnessing massive protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple since the government decided to implement the apex court order.

The devotees had intensified the agitation at the shrine complex and nearby areas including the base camps, Nilackal and Pamba, since the shrine was opened for the five-day monthly puja on October 17.

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by then chief justice Dipak Misra, lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

Agencies

 

 

