Sabarimala Row: Will Visit Again When I Turn 50, Says 9 Year-Old TN Girl With Placard

A nine-year-old girl from Madurai grabbed public attention at Sabarimala after she was seen with a placard, which read she will again visit the hill shrine to have darshan of Lord Ayyappa after she crosses 50.

Janani had visited the temple with her parents on Friday.

"We don't know what SC ordered. Once my daughter completes 10 yrs of age, she'll wait till 50 yrs of age and then she can come to Ayyappa" said Janani's father R Satish Kumar.

Kerala:Janani,9-yr-old girl from Madurai,at #SabarimalaTemple with placard reading 'she'll come to temple again after 50 yrs of age.Her father says,"We don't know what SC ordered.Once my daughter completes 10 yrs of age,she'll wait till 50 yrs of age&then she can come to Ayyappa" pic.twitter.com/EziWdfFVta — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2018

On Friday, a massive protest broke out near the Sabarimala when two women reached the hilltop with heavy police escort, but had to return before reaching the sanctum sanctorum following massive protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees.

Kerala has been witnessing massive protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple since the government decided to implement the apex court order.

The devotees had intensified the agitation at the shrine complex and nearby areas including the base camps, Nilackal and Pamba, since the shrine was opened for the five-day monthly puja on October 17.

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by then chief justice Dipak Misra, lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

Agencies