Sabarimala Row: Lookout Issued For 210 Suspected In Instigating Violence

The Kerala Police on Wednesday have issued a lookout notice for 210 supected for instigating violence following the Supreme Court verdivct. The notice has been circulated among all district police chiefs.

Kerala has been witnessing strings of protests by Ayyappa devotees opposing the entry of women falling in the age group of 10 to 50 years into the Sabarimala temple since the government decided to implement the Supreme Court order.

The lookout notice invloves anyone suspected to have involved in instigating violence, manhandling journalists and devotees at Nilakkal, Pamba and Sabarimala last week over the entry of women in Sabarimala temple.

On September 28, a five-member constitutional bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra had allowed the entry of women of a menstrual age (10 to 50) in the temple.

However, not a single woman could enter the shrine owing to the widespread protests across the state. The temple closed down for the month on Monday after it opened for five days as a monthly ritual in the Malayalam month of Thulam.

