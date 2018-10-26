Sabarimala Row: Kerala Police Arrest 1400 Protesting Against SC Order

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam on Thursday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him the prevailing situation in the southern state which has witnessed violent incidents following the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of menstrual age to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple, officials said

Cracking the whip on the protesters, police have arrested 1,400 people, who took part in the demonstrations across the state against the entry of women in the 10-50 age group into the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

State police chief Loknath Behera on Thursday said the arrests were made in the last two days and 440 cases registered in connection with violent incidents following the supreme court verdict.

The Kerala Police on Wednesday issued a lookout notice for 210 suspected for instigating violence following the Supreme Court verdict. The notice had been circulated among all district police chiefs.

