The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
22 September 2017 Last Updated at 6:53 pm National

Ryan International School Murder: CBI To Take Over Investigation Into Killing Of Pradyuman Thakur

The sources said the notification from the central government had been received and an FIR could be registered anytime soon.
Outlook Web Bureau
Ryan International School Murder: CBI To Take Over Investigation Into Killing Of Pradyuman Thakur
Ryan International School Murder: CBI To Take Over Investigation Into Killing Of Pradyuman Thakur
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The CBI has received a notification for taking over investigation into the killing of Pradhuman, a seven-year-old student of Ryan International School in Gurgaon, and is all set to register an FIR in the matter, agency sources said on Friday.

The sources said the notification from the central government had been received and an FIR could be registered anytime soon.

Advertisement opens in new window

A school bus conductor was arrested the same day for allegedly killing the child.

The move came after a lawyer of Barun Thakur on Friday that if the CBI failed to begin formal investigation into the killing of his seven-year-old son in a Gurgoan school by Saturday, the matter would be raised in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Thakur, accompanied by his lawyer, told a press conference that he had appealed to the top leaders of the country to expedite the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the "sensitive matter".

Thakur's lawyer alleged that the CBI inquiry had not yet started despite the Haryana government recommending it.

The Haryana government has also recommended a CBI probe into the killing of the Class 2 student of Ryan International School.

Pradhuman was found dead in a school toilet with his throat slit. School bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested the same day for allegedly killing the child.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gurgaon Haryana Murder Schools Child Sex Abuse National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : CBI Issues Fresh Summons To Lalu, Tejashwi Yadav In Alleged Graft Case Involving IRCTC Contracts
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters