Ryan International School Murder: CBI To Take Over Investigation Into Killing Of Pradyuman Thakur

The CBI has received a notification for taking over investigation into the killing of Pradhuman, a seven-year-old student of Ryan International School in Gurgaon, and is all set to register an FIR in the matter, agency sources said on Friday.

The sources said the notification from the central government had been received and an FIR could be registered anytime soon.

A school bus conductor was arrested the same day for allegedly killing the child.

The move came after a lawyer of Barun Thakur on Friday that if the CBI failed to begin formal investigation into the killing of his seven-year-old son in a Gurgoan school by Saturday, the matter would be raised in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Thakur, accompanied by his lawyer, told a press conference that he had appealed to the top leaders of the country to expedite the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the "sensitive matter".

Thakur's lawyer alleged that the CBI inquiry had not yet started despite the Haryana government recommending it.

The Haryana government has also recommended a CBI probe into the killing of the Class 2 student of Ryan International School.

Pradhuman was found dead in a school toilet with his throat slit. School bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested the same day for allegedly killing the child.

(PTI)