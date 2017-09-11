Ryan International School Murder Case: SC To Hear Boy's Father's Plea For CBI Probe

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear Ryan International School murder case victim's father's plea seeking CBI or SIT probe into the case.



His seven-year-old son, Pradyuman, a class 2 student, was allegedly murdered by a school bus conductor inside a toilet of the school. His body was found on Friday in a mutilated condition, with his throat slashed. Hundreds of angry parents staged a protest outside the school alleging a cover-up in the case.



The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra which said the plea would be heard today subject to clearance by the apex court registry.



Varun Thakur's counsel told the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, that they were in the process of filing petition with the apex court registry.



The top court also agreed to hear a separate PIL ,which has raised the issue of lack of safety measures in private schools across the country.



Ashok Kumar, one of the school's bus conductors, who allegedly killed the boy while trying to sexually abuse him, was arrested the same day.

Two top officials of the Ryan International School in Gurgaon were arrested last night over the murder and the SHO of the Sadar Police Station has been suspended for negligence in maintainging law and order following the incident