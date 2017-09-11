The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
11 September 2017 Last Updated at 3:04 pm National

Ryan International School Murder Case: SC Issues Notice to Centre, Haryana, CBSE On Victim's Father's Plea

Outlook Web Bureau
Ryan International School Murder Case: SC Issues Notice to Centre, Haryana, CBSE On Victim's Father's Plea
File Photo
Ryan International School Murder Case: SC Issues Notice to Centre, Haryana, CBSE On Victim's Father's Plea
outlookindia.com
2017-09-11T15:04:36+0530

The Supreme Court today issued notices to the Centre, Haryana and CBSE after observing that the petition filed by Ryan International School murder case victim's father has a country-wide ramification.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra sought a response from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the plea, which has sought framing of guidelines to fix responsibility of school managements in case of such incidents and also regarding the safety and security of children.

During the brief hearing, the bench observed that "this petition is not restricted only to the school concerned as it has a country-wide ramification".

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, asked the governments and the CBSE to respond within three weeks.

Barun Chandra Thakur, the father of the student has said in his plea filed through advocate Sushil Tekriwal, that free and fair investigation should be conducted by the CBI under the monitoring of the apex court in the matter.

The boy was found with his throat slit and lying in a pool of blood in a washroom of the upmarket Gurgaon school on September 8.

Ashok Kumar, one of the school's bus conductors, who allegedly killed the boy while trying to sexually abuse him, was arrested the same day.  

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gurgaon New Delhi Student Deaths Judiciary: Supreme Court National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : More Trouble For Ram Rahim, Termination Of Pregnancies In Dera Hospital Under Scanner
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters