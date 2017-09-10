Ryan International School Murder Case: Protest Turns Violent, Police Resort To Lathicharge

A protest against the murder of a Class 2 student in Ryan International School in Gurgaon on Friday turned violent on Sunday, forcing the police to resort lathicharge.

Dozens of people have been protesting outside Ryan International School, where 7-year-old Pradyuman was murdered by a school bus conductor inside a toilet of the school. The body was found in a mutilated condition, with his throat slashed.

News Agency crew were lathicharged by the police controlling the protest.

On Sunday, angry protesters set ablaze a liquor shop close to the school. While a school bus conductor Ashok Kumar has confessed to killing the seven-year-old boy when the latter tried to resist an attempt of sexual assault, some parents today alleged he was being frame.

A case has been registered against the management and owners of Ryan International School under Section 75 of the Juvenile Act, said Haryana education minister Ram Bilas Sharma. The Haryana government will not de-recognise Ryan International School as it will affect the future of 1200 children, said the minister.

“Won't spare the guilty, investigation has been initiated on the lapses by the school management,” added Sharma.

Parents of the bus conductor who has been accused of killing the child after trying to sexually exploit him have alleged that he has been framed and the school forced him to confess to the crime he never committed.

On Saturday, the principal of the school was suspended. The apex body for child rights, NCPCR, had recommended that a case of negligence be registered against the management of the school.

Angry parents and locals gathered outside the school premises this morning and staged protest for over two hours demanding a CBI probe into the gruesome murder while expressing their displeasure over the investigation being carried out by the Gurgaon Police.