﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Russia ‘Very Keen’ To Associate With Indian Army: General Bipin Rawat

Russia ‘Very Keen’ To Associate With Indian Army: General Bipin Rawat

The Army Chief, who recently undertook a six-day visit to Russia, met the top brass of the Russian Armed Forces and key military formations and establishments.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 October 2018
Russia ‘Very Keen’ To Associate With Indian Army: General Bipin Rawat
File Photo
Russia ‘Very Keen’ To Associate With Indian Army: General Bipin Rawat
outlookindia.com
2018-10-07T16:20:36+0530

The Russian Army is "very keen" on associating with the Indian Army, said Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday while stressing on the independence of Indian policymaking.

"Russians are very keen on associating with the Indian Army because we are a very capable Army. We are capable of standing for what is right for us," General Rawat said at the inaugural General KV Krishna Rao Memorial Lecture at Manekshaw Centre.

"When Russians asked about the American sanctions, my reply was, 'Yes, we do appreciate that there could be sanctions on us, but we follow an independent policy. You can be rest assured. While we may be associating with America in getting some technology, but we follow an independent policy'," he said.

General Rawat continued saying, "I further told them, 'While we are talking sanctions and you are questioning on sanctions. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at this juncture are signing the treaty on the purchase of S-400 weapon system in spite of the fact that we may face challenges from America in the future and a USD 5.3 billion deal has been signed between the two countries."

The Army chief went on to add that India is "looking forward to getting Kamov helicopters". He added, "We are also looking forward to getting other weapon systems and technologies. We are looking forward to getting space-based systems and technologies to enhance our space capabilities".

The Army Chief, who recently undertook a six-day visit to Russia, met the top brass of the Russian Armed Forces and key military formations and establishments.

The delegation also visited the Mikhailovskaya Artillery Military Academy, the Headquarters of Western Military District in St. Petersburg and General Staff Academy.

(ANI)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Bipin Rawat Delhi Indo-Russia Missiles Defence deals Indian Army National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : China Pumps USD 109 Billion Into Economy Amid Trade War With US
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters