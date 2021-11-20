Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Rurash Joins The Club, Branches Out to Bengaluru, Operational From November 2021

CEO of Rurash decided to expand his business venture in Bangalore. The office in the city is expected to be operational before December 2021.

Mr. Ranjit, CEO, Rurash

2021-11-20T16:17:51+05:30

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 4:17 pm

Initially launched as a Boutique Investment Management Firm, Rurash Financial Pvt. Ltd. gears up to become one of the benchmark Fin-tech ventures in India. When exposed to the constant push marketing in the Investment/Wealth Management services, Ranjit realised how he could fill in the gaps through the democratisation of the financial services distribution industry.

As Rurash was born, Mr. Ranjit made efficient customer management concerning their individual goals and expectations was his top priority. He says, "everyone wants returns, but everyone has got different goals and wish lists. In investments - one size doesn't fit all! I want to build your legacy by channelising your investment wisely!"

However, to successfully build a financial portfolio for his clients, he has also taken the importance of having a credible customer interface into consideration. In light of this understanding, the CEO of Rurash decided to expand his business venture in Bangalore. The office in the city is expected to be operational before December 2021.

"Bangalore because a lot of rightly matched investors have been looking for solutions from Bangalore. Millennials, Gen Z, and even the most seasoned startup investors who are investment savvy with technical know-how are concentrated in Bangalore, and they are our right audience," states Mr. Ranjit.

According to him, his ideal investors or clients are keen to learn to make more money from what they already possess. He says, "8-10 years of the Investment Horizon is a thing of the past, so people who are keen on investments with a horizon anywhere 3-5 years are our target audience."

Rurash's services are designed to cater to the audience that holds confident knowledge in the field. A proper understanding of the data and analytics by the clients makes the flow of work smoother.

The CEO also aspires to offer his services in cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur due to such a vision. Mr. Ranjit hopes to launch new products related to Structured Investments and International investments for Indian Investors in the coming times.

