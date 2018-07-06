The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
06 July 2018 Last Updated at 10:03 am Business

Rupee's Third Straight Slide, Crosses 69-Mark Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Yesterday, the rupee had tumbled 21 paise to fresh closing low of 68.95, following a panic demand for the US dollar coupled with savage capital flight worries.
Outlook Web Bureau
Rupee's Third Straight Slide, Crosses 69-Mark Against US Dollar In Early Trade
Representative Image
Rupee's Third Straight Slide, Crosses 69-Mark Against US Dollar In Early Trade
outlookindia.com
2018-07-06T10:04:33+0530

The rupee fell 8 paise to trade at 69.03 against the US dollar in early trade today on appreciation of the American currency overseas and sustained foreign capital outflows.

This is the rupee's third straight slide, which dealers say is mostly due to demand for the US currency and a lower opening in the domestic equity market.

With the US set to impose tariffs on Chinese goods today, investors feared it could trigger a full scale global trade war.

Advertisement opens in new window

Yesterday, the rupee had tumbled 21 paise to fresh closing low of 68.95, following a panic demand for the US dollar coupled with savage capital flight worries.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 159.37 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex down by 42.34 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 35,532.21 in early trade.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau rupee Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Glorification Of Criminals Should Be Avoided: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh On Sanju
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters