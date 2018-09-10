Rupee Opens At Fresh Low Of 72.18 Per Dollar

The rupee opened at a fresh record low of Rs 72.18 on Monday, against the previous close of 71.73 per US dollar.
Around 9.25 a.m., it traded at 72.14 per greenback.
The Indian currency has been weakening for the past few weeks in line with fall in the global currencies against the dollar and amid continued trade tensions between the US and China.
The rupee had hit the Rs 72 per dollar mark for the first time on September 6.
