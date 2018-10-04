Rupee Hits All-Time Low Of 73.77 Against US Dollar

The rupee hits the new low of 73.77 by plunging 43 paise against US dollar on Thursday. On Wednesday, the rupee declined sharply lower against the US dollar to close at a record 73.34

The Rupee has been witnessing a downward trend owing to surging crude oil prices in the international market.

This surge has also contributed to a hike in fuel prices across the country. The petrol price in Mumbai has crossed the Rs. 90 mark and is seeing a considerable increase in other cities of the country too.

However, the fuel prices on Wednesday remained stagnant, with petrol at Rs 83.85 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.25 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at Rs 91.20 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 79.89 per litre.

Meanwhile, the market opened in red today, due to the weakening of Rupees against US dollar.

Sensex touched the 36,285.05 mark, while Nifty came down to 10,915.90.