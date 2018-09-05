Rupee Continues To Fall, Hits Fresh Record Low Of 71.79 Against USD

﻿
The Indian unit was trading on a volatile note, moving in a wide range quoting between 71.40 and 71.79 during morning deals.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 September 2018
File Photo
2018-09-05T11:13:15+0530

The rupee pared initial gains to drop to a fresh all-time low of 71.79 against the US currency, falling 21 paise in late morning deals Wednesday on sudden bouts of dollar-buying by banks and importers.

Earlier, the rupee resumed higher at 71.43 against Tuesday's closing level of 71.58 a dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market in Mumbai.

The Indian unit was trading on a volatile note, moving in a wide range quoting between 71.40 and 71.79 during morning deals.

READL ALSO: Why Rupee Will Remain Turbulent For Next Few Months

"Rupee's speculative demand is causing volatility amid crisis in the emerging market currencies and consistent rise in the crude oil prices," a dealer said.

The dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies overseas as the US economy continued to exhibit strength amid a lingering threat of escalation in the US-China trade conflict, leading to a fall in the domestic unit.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex is modestly lower by 29.83 points or 0.08 per cent at 38,128.09 at 1100 hrs.

PTI

