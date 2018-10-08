﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Rupee Depreciates By 30 Paise, Closes At New Record Low Of 74.06

Rupee Depreciates By 30 Paise, Closes At New Record Low Of 74.06

The rupee had opened lower by 14 paisa against Friday's close of 73.76 in early trade as the US dollar strength against major global currencies weighed on the rupee sentiment.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 October 2018
Rupee Depreciates By 30 Paise, Closes At New Record Low Of 74.06
Representational Picture
Rupee Depreciates By 30 Paise, Closes At New Record Low Of 74.06
outlookindia.com
2018-10-08T18:07:18+0530

The rupee closed at a fresh lifetime low of 74.06 against the US dollar on Monday which depreciated by 30 paise amid strengthening of the greenback and steady capital outflows.

The rupee had opened lower by 14 paisa against Friday's close of 73.76 in early trade as the US dollar strength against major global currencies weighed on the rupee sentiment.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the local currency opened lower at 73.89 a dollar against its previous closing of 73.76.

It recovered to a high of 73.76, but failed to sustain the momentum and plunged to 74.10 and finally closed at 74.06, down by 30 paise, marking its fifth straight session of decline.

On Friday, the domestic unit plummeted by 18 paise to end at 73.76.

 

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Rupee vs Dollar National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Indian Selectors Can't Challenge Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli: Syed Kirmani
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters