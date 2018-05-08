The Website
08 May 2018 National

RSS Worker Hacked To Death In Retaliatory Attack After Murder Of CPI(M) Worker In Kerala

The RSS worker, Shemaj, an autorickshaw driver, was pulled out of his vehicle and hacked to death last night, police said today.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image- File
2018-05-08T10:52:43+0530

In an escalation of political violence, an RSS worker was hacked to death at nearby new mahe allegedly by CPI(M) workers in retaliation to the 'fatal attack' on a marxist leader at Palloor in that region, bordering northern Kannur district.

The RSS worker, Shemaj, an autorickshaw driver, was pulled out of his vehicle and hacked to death last night, police said today.

He died on the way to Kozhikode medical college, they said.

New Mahe, comes under Kannur police jurisdiction while Mahe, a former french colony, is located between thalassery in Kannur district and Vadakara in Kozhikode district, and is an enclave of the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Shemaj was attacked shortly after the 'fatal attack' on CPI(M) local leader, Babu late last night, police said adding political enmity was the motive for the two killings.

Further investigation is on, police said.

Meanwhile, both CPI(M) and BJP have called for hartal in Kannur district and Mahe to protest the killings.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incident.

(PTI)

