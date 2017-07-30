Eight People Detained After RSS Man Hacked To Death In Kerala, BJP Calls For State-Wide Bandh Today

The BJP has called for a hartal in Kerala on Sunday to protest the killing of an RSS worker allegedly by a gang led by a history-sheeter near Thiruvanathapuram.

Police said 34-year-old Rajesh's left hand was chopped off in the attack which took place around at 9 pm on Saturday night. An investigation has been launched and search is on for assailants, they said.

The police on Sunday detained eight people in connection with the murder.

The state police chief said, the Police forces have been instructed to strictly deal with any attempt to create violence and adequate force have been deployed in all sensitive spots.

He also appealed to social media users to restrain themselves from spreading rumours and provocative messages, which would attract legal action.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) workers behind it.

The BJP has called for a state-wide hartal on Sunday, the state BJP chief said.

Police are maintaining a strict vigil and have clamped prohibitory orders for three days from July 28 after BJP's Kerala unit office here was vandalised and the house of CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri was attacked.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh said he spoke to the Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding recent incidents of political violence in the state, expressed his concern with the law and order situation.

"I expect that the political violence in Kerala is curbed and that the perpetrators are brought to justice expeditiously," he tweeted.




