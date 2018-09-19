RSS-Backed Lab To Sell Cow Urine-Dung Soaps, Modi, Yogi Kurtas On Amazon

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-backed pharmacy will introduce several natural cosmetics and medicinal products made of cow dung and urine on Amazon, starting October.

According to a report in The Times of India, Deen Dayal Dham, a centre run by RSS in Mathura, will sell about 30 'therapeutic' products, most of which are made with cow urine and cow dung.

"We collect cow urine and dung from the cowshed in our centre and use them as one of the main ingredients in making soaps and other skin products," Manish Gupta, deputy secretary of the centre was quoted as saying.

The report also added that the tailoring unit of the centre will also create apparels such as Modi and Yogi kurtas.

RSS spokesperson Arun Kumar said the purpose behind introducing these products on the online marketplace is to provide jobs to the local residents and ensure their financial independence.