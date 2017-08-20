The Website
﻿
20 August 2017 Last Updated at 11:22 am National

RSS Aims To Have 9 Lakh Cadres In Kerala By 2019

Nandakumar, the national convener of RSS-affiliate Prajna Pravah, who is from Kerala, also said that the Left is losing its ground in the state as more and more people are joining the RSS.
Outlook Web Bureau
Jitender Gupta/Outlook
outlookindia.com
2017-08-20T11:26:00+0530

The RSS has decided to go on an aggressive expansion exercise in Kerala to achieve a target of nine lakh cadres by 2019.

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary J. Nandakumar claimed that there has been an increase in attacks on RSS workers, but added that the organisation is determined in its mission of development of the overall society in Kerala.

"In fact, these attacks have further strengthened our commitment towards the nation and the society. Now we will more aggressively pursue our work," he said, adding that the number of RSS cadres will touch the 9 lakh figure by 2019.

The Left-ruled state accounts for the maximum number of 5,000 shakhas or daily morning meetings of RSS members among all 'prants' (regions) and the number is rising, Nandakumar further claimed.

Gujarat has around 1,000 shakhas, the daily gathering of RSS workers that includes prayer and physical activities.

Nandakumar, the national convener of RSS-affiliate Prajna Pravah, who is from Kerala, also said that the Left is losing its ground in the state as more and more people are joining the RSS.

"I can say that there is a craze among youths in the state towards our nationalist organisation," he said.

He also alleged that RSS workers were being "brutally killed by state-sponsored actors" but said the Sangh is determined in its mission of development of the overall society in Kerala.

PTI

