Royal Enfield In Kolkata Police To Give Way To Harley Davidson

The Royal Enfield in Kolkata police are slowly giving way to Harley Davidson.

The police have bought at least 12 Harley-Davidson Street 750 with a liquid-cooled V-Twin engine that can take the bike from 0-100 km/h in roughly 6 seconds. The high-maintenance Royal Enfield models can achieve 0-100 km/h in about 16 seconds.

The Kolkata police commissioner’s office told Outlook that cruisers, priced around 4.95 lakh in Delhi showrooms, “will be used for special occasions like escorting VIPs across the city”.

It was first reported by automobile website Cartoq.

Though the Royal Enfield occupy a pride of place in Kolkata police, they are white elephants, costly to maintain, prone to breakdown and difficult to source spare parts.

The Harley-Davidson Street 750 gets fitted with flashers, sirens and body graphics.