The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
17 August 2017 Last Updated at 11:58 am Business

Royal Enfield In Kolkata Police To Give Way To Harley Davidson

Outlook Web Bureau
Royal Enfield In Kolkata Police To Give Way To Harley Davidson
Courtesy: Facebook.com/goutam.sengupta.37
Royal Enfield In Kolkata Police To Give Way To Harley Davidson
outlookindia.com
2017-08-17T12:14:46+0530

The Royal Enfield in Kolkata  police are slowly giving way to Harley Davidson.

The police have bought at least 12 Harley-Davidson Street 750 with a liquid-cooled V-Twin engine that can take the bike from 0-100 km/h in roughly 6 seconds. The high-maintenance Royal Enfield models can achieve 0-100 km/h in about 16 seconds.

The Kolkata police commissioner’s office told Outlook that cruisers, priced around 4.95 lakh in Delhi showrooms, “will be used for special occasions like escorting VIPs across the city”.

Advertisement opens in new window

It was first reported by automobile website Cartoq.

Though the Royal Enfield occupy a pride of place in Kolkata police, they are white elephants, costly to maintain, prone to breakdown and difficult to source spare parts.

The Harley-Davidson Street 750 gets fitted with flashers, sirens and body graphics.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kolkata Business Automobiles Business Reportage
Next Story : I Have No Right To Stop Janmashtami At Police Stations If I Can't Stop Namaz On Roads: Adityanath
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters