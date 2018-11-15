Royal Enfield 650cc Twins Launched At Unbelievable Price

A year after showcasing it for the first time at the 2017 EICMA Show in Milan, Royal Enfield has launched the eagerly awaited Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in India. While the Interceptor 650 starts at Rs 2.50 lakh, prices for the Continental GT 650 start Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). This makes them the most affordable twin-cylinder bikes in the market. Here’s the colour wise price list for both the motorcycles:

For the uninitiated, both the motorcycles feature the same parallel-twin engine built from the ground up by RE. This 648cc, air- and oil-cooled, parallel-twin motor churns out 47.6PS of power and 53Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-assist clutch. We’ve already ridden the Interceptor 650 and you can read the full road test review here-

While the twins do share the same engine, the same cannot be said about their designs. The Interceptor 650 sports a modern classic look with a round headlamp, flat seat and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank. Yes, it does manage to stand apart from RE's current-gen 350s and 500s. Also, the Interceptor has relatively more relaxed ergonomics when compared to the Continental GT 650, thanks to taller and wider handlebars and slightly rear-set footpegs. The seat height, at 804mm, is favourable for most riders.

The Continental GT 650, on the other hand, carries the same design as the now-defunct Conti GT 535. Being a cafe racer, it gets clip-on handlebars, slightly rear-set footpegs, upswept twin exhausts and a lower saddle height of 790mm. In a nutshell, while the Interceptor 650 is meant for relaxed rides on a sunny day, the Conti GT 650 has sportier ergonomics. Royal Enfield is also offering a range of accessories for both the models to help you customise them to your taste.

The underpinnings of both the motorcycles remain similar, with a chassis engineered by Harris Performance, a subsidiary of Eicher Motors. It is suspended on traditional 41mm telescopic forks at the front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is handled by 320mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes, with dual-channel ABS offered as standard. Both the motorcycles get 18-inch front and rear spoke wheels shod with (100-front & 130-rear) Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres.

Royal Enfield bikes have been notorious for their premium pricing. But with the 650 Twins, RE has made an exception and shown that they can price their products competitively. While the Interceptor 650 massively undercuts the Harley-Davidson Street 750 (Rs 5.31 lakh) and the Kawasaki Z650 (Rs 5.29 lakh), the Conti GT 650 has no direct competition in its segment in India.