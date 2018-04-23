It's A Boy! Prince William, Kate Middleton's Third Royal Baby Is Here

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy on Monday in London.

Middleton and husband Prince William welcomed their third child, weighing in at 8lbs, 7oz, at 11.01am, the official handle of Kensington Palace broke the news.

It added: "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Advertisement opens in new window

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.



The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.



The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.



Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The Kensington Palace also tweeted: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."

The new baby is fifth-in-line to the British throne, behind her grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, brother Prince George and big sister Princess Charlotte.

Advertisement opens in new window

The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was earlier today admitted to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, where both her previous pregnancies – George in 2013 and Charlotte in 2015 were also born.

The new child will be fifth in line to the British throne, behind big sister Charlotte and pushing uncle Prince Harry one place down the line of succession to sixth. He or she will be the sixth great grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her 92nd birthday on Saturday.

A change in the law after William, 35, Kate, 36, were married in April 2011 gave female heirs the same rights of accession to the throne in the UK as men.

Kate suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe levels of nausea and vomiting, during the early stages of her pregnancy during all three births.

Advertisement opens in new window

For a girl, the favourite names are Alice, Mary, Victoria and Alexandra, with Albert, Arthur, Frederick and James as the top choices for a boy.

(With PTI inputs)