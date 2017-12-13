Rohit Sharma Becomes First Batsman To Hit Three ODI Double Centuries

Rohit Sharma smashed his third double hundred in one-day internationals to fire India to a mammoth 392 for four in a must-win second game against Sri Lanka here today.

Such was the pace of Rohit's unbeaten 153-ball 208-run innings that after completing his 100 off 115 balls, he blasted his next 100 off just 36 balls.

A host of records were broken on the day that saw Rohit reach his 16th ODI hundred en route to a double hundred. His last double hundred also came against Sri Lanka while the first one was recorded against Australia.

His breathtaking knock included a dozen sixes and 13 boundaries as he literally toyed with the opposition bowlers.

Opening the innings, Rohit took his time initially as Shikhar Dhawan (68 off 69) attacked the opposition bowlers. The dangerous opening duo completed their 12th century stand to lay the foundation for a big total.

With yet another special effort, the stylish right-hander crossed the 100-run mark in ODIs for the sixth time this year and first ever as captain.

Shreyas Iyer (88 off 70), playing his second ODI, batted well alongside Rohit and came up with the big shots just when his team needed to step on the accelerator.

India thus managed to post the highest total at this ground, bettering 351 for five made by South Africa against Netherlands in 2011.

Another record shattered was of the highest individual score here with Rohit surpassing Virat Kohli's 154 vs New Zealand last year.

It was cold and overcast over the past two days but the sun came out just before the start of the game, sucking the moisture out of the pitch to make batting easier.

Sri Lanka had no hesitation in bowling first, just like they did in Dharamsala, but the conditions changed quickly to favour the hosts.

Unlike the first ODI, there was not enough swing early on to trouble the Indian batsmen who exploited the conditions to good effect.

Rohit and Dhawan got the measure of the pitch in the first Powerplay, where they made just 33, and started playing their strokes thereafter to take India to 108 for no loss in 20 overs.

Dhawan showed sublime touch ever since he drove Suranga Lakmal through the off-side on the first ball of his innings. However, he missed out on a hundred after hitting one to the right of midwicket off left-arm spinner Sachith Pathirana.

Rohit and Iyer then got together to hammer the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park.

The visitors, who put up a brilliant bowling effort at Dharamsala, were pedestrian on the day offering too many freebies to the Indians.

Lead pacer Lakmal had an off day as he was guilty of bowling too many low full tosses which Rohit deposited over midwicket with ridiculous ease.

One such instance was the 43rd over when Rohit smashed Lakmal for sixes off four legal balls in an over that went for 26 runs.

It was raining runs in the last 10 overs where India added as many as 147 for the loss of three wickets.

