The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
05 September 2017 Last Updated at 7:32 pm National

Rohingyas To Be Deported, Don't Preach To India On Refugees, Says Rijiju

The minister of state for home said that since they are not legal immigrants, "they stand to be deported"
Outlook Web Bureau
Rohingyas To Be Deported, Don't Preach To India On Refugees, Says Rijiju
Jitender Gupta/Outlook
Rohingyas To Be Deported, Don't Preach To India On Refugees, Says Rijiju
outlookindia.com
2017-09-05T19:33:26+0530

Rohingyas are illegal immigrants and stand to be deported, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju today said, asserting that nobody should preach India on the issue as the country has absorbed the maximum number of refugees in the world.

"I want to tell the international organisations whether the Rohingyas are registered under the United Nations Human Rights Commission or not. They are illegal immigrants in India," Rijiju told reporters here.

Advertisement opens in new window

The minister of state for home said that since they are not legal immigrants, "they stand to be deported".

"As per law, they stand to be deported because they are illegal immigrants. India has absorbed maximum number of refugees in the world so nobody should give India any lessons on how to deal with refugees," he added.

Taking a strong position on the reported criticism of the government's stand on the issue, Rijiju said, "We are following the legal path then why have we been accused of being inhuman."

He said that the Centre has instructed all state governments to start the process of their deportation.

Meanwhile, two Rohingya immigrants have approached the the Supreme Court urging it to direct the central government to not deport them to Myanmmar.

The Rohingya Muslims fled to India after violence in the western Rakhine State of Myanmar.

Around 14,000 Rohingyas living in the country are registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, while about 40,000 are said to be staying illegally. 

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kiren Rijiju Delhi - New Delhi Migrants-Outsiders Rohingya Muslims National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Anant Kumar Hegde's Induction Into Union Cabinet Disturbing For Medical Fraternity: IMA Writes To PM Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters