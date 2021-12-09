Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Rocking Stages From A Very Young Age – Prince Sahu

Prince Sahu ‘s first song was released on YouTube, which was named “ Yadeein “, and it received many praises among the community. He wrote the song, composed the music, and played the guitar in it.

Rocking Stages From A Very Young Age – Prince Sahu
Prince Sahu

Trending

Rocking Stages From A Very Young Age – Prince Sahu
outlookindia.com
2021-12-09T18:13:13+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 6:13 pm

Music has had humans connected for a very long time. People love playing music in their free time, and some choose music throughout their lives. Prince Sahu ‘s jaunt with music had started at an early age of 15, and in the meantime, he began his learning as well.

Prince Sahu rose from the city of Lucknow, and now he resides in Mumbai. He couldn’t imagine in his wildest of dreams that his passion that he started as a hobby would bring him to this point in his life where he would be releasing his album shortly. It is indeed a phenomenally special and proud moment for himself and his parents.

Prince Sahu used to attend college fests and remember that time. He feels gratified that he had a humble start at such an age, and due to which he has reached here and even got accolades for creating and composing four songs at such a young age of 18. Prince Sahu ‘s first song was released on YouTube, which was named “ Yadeein “, and it received many praises among the community. He wrote the song, composed the music, and played the guitar in it.

Prince Sahu ‘s motivation has him writing new songs, and his audience is much awaited for the same.

 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Developing A Sustainable Mode Of Managing Finances With Entrepreneur Rishabh Jain

Developing A Sustainable Mode Of Managing Finances With Entrepreneur Rishabh Jain

Ravi Ranjan Kumar: The Rising Beat Artist Of Patna

Kartikeya Uniyal: Playing In A League Of His Own

Influencer Sanket Mehta Carves Men's Fashion Niche In India

Cluep CEO Karan Walia Shares The Origin Story Of His Company, A Leader In Mobile Advertising

Sarvedyam Is Bringing The Traditional Kulfi Back

Books To Read In December Featuring Mainak Dhar, Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious', Anagha Ratish

NFT Games India: The New Way To Play

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 6

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 6

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Mukunda Foods- Building The Kitchens Of Tomorrow

Mukunda Foods- Building The Kitchens Of Tomorrow

Making His YouTube Game Stronger - Make Way For Ace YouTuber Awanish Singh

Making His YouTube Game Stronger - Make Way For Ace YouTuber Awanish Singh

The Finest Range Of Luxury Watches One Can Ever Get Is Now Available At 'The Kettle Kids'

The Finest Range Of Luxury Watches One Can Ever Get Is Now Available At 'The Kettle Kids'

The Market Leader In Indian Real Estate Events, Pradeep Pinto, CEO – Adsync Advertising LLC, Dubai

The Market Leader In Indian Real Estate Events, Pradeep Pinto, CEO – Adsync Advertising LLC, Dubai

Read More from Outlook

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers will start vacating Delhi border points from Dec 11, this may take some time, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

How Disdainfully Has BCCI Sacked Virat As ODI Captain

How Disdainfully Has BCCI Sacked Virat As ODI Captain

Soumitra Bose / The decision to ease Virat Kohli out as ODI captain could have been more professionally handled. All BCCI did was mention a line in a release naming the Test squad to South Africa.

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Ashutosh Sharma / Farmers’ agitation suspended: The modified tractors fitted with music systems started snarling through the protest camping site at Singhu, while the farmers chanted slogans.

Advertisement