RJD MP Misa Bharti Appears Before ED In Money Laundering Case

RJD MP Misa Bharti has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case to the tune of Rs. 8,000 crore.

Bharti, the eldest daughter of RJD chief Lalu Yadav, was to depose before an ED investigating officer.

She has reportedly been asked to bring along certain documents, including those related to her personal finances.

On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided three Delhi premises of Bharti, her husband Shailesh and a firm allegedly linked to them in the money laundering probe involving shell companies.

The ED is the third central probing body investigating alleged financial irregularities by Lalu Prasad's family after the CBI and the Income Tax department, which recently attached benami assets worth about 180 crore rupees.

With Agency Inputs