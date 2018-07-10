RJD Leader's Mutilated Body Recovered From Bihar's Nalanda District

The mutilated body of a local RJD leader was recovered from neighbouring Nalanda district late on Monday evening, the police said on Tuesday.

Nawada town police station SHO Anjani Kumar said the deceased identified as Kailash Paswan was kidnapped on July 6 and later killed by some unidentified persons.

The police found Paswan's body with severed head from under the bridge over Paimar river located under jurisdiction of Khudaganj police station of Nalanda district late last evening, the SHO said.

Paswan, who was Nawada district RJD's general secretary, had left his house from Budhaul village located under town police station area with some work relating to Panchayat but never returned home, the SHO said.

His son Sanjay Paswan had lodged an FIR alleging that his father has been kidnapped.

The miscreants had severed the head from the body in order to hide the identity of the deceased, he said.

Police are investigating the matter from all angles, the police officer said adding that no one has been arrested so far in the case.

The deceased's relatives have pointed fingers on Paswan's neighbour Kiran Devi, who runs an NGO and claims to be the second wife of Paswan, in his murder, the SHO said.

(PTI)