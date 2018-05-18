RJD Leaders Meet Bihar Governor, Stake Claim To Form Govt

The single largest party in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) met the state Governor Satya Pal Malik seeking to form government in the state and dissolve the incumbent JD(U)-BJP Government.

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and other alliance leaders met the Governor and handed over letters stating that RJD is the single largest party and hence should be invited to form government.

Patna: Tejashwi Yadav and other alliance leaders met Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik, hand over letters stating that RJD is the single largest party and hence should be invited to form Government pic.twitter.com/K24yHxu3nH — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2018

"We would be holding a one-day dharna tomorrow against the murder of democracy in Karnataka. We also request the Bihar Governor to dissolve the state government and like in Karnataka, invite the single largest party, which in Bihar is the RJD," Yadav had tweeted today.

The RJD holds 80 seats in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly, whereas the ruling coalition parties Janata Dal (United) and the BJP hold 70 seats and 53 seats each respectively, totaling to 123 seats.

Yadav's statement comes after the Karnataka Assembly elections, wherein the single largest party was invited to form the government instead of the coalition parties that together formed the majority.

Following the results of Karntataka Assembly elections, Governor Vajubhai R. Vala on May 16 invited BJP's BS Yeddyurappa to form the government after it emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats. Along with one independent MLA, the BJP has staked the claim at forming the government.

However, they are still short of the halfway mark of 112 by seven MLAs and have been given 15 days to prove their majority in the Karnataka assembly.

The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance, on the other hand, has a majority with 115 MLAs. (ANI)