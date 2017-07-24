Rishi Kapoor Trolled For Wanting Repeat Of Ganguly’s Shirtless Act If Indian Women Win World Cup
Bollywood superstar Rishi Kapoor’s latest controversial tweet on Indian women’s cricket team has earned the wrath of Twitterati.
The 64-year-old actor on Sunday took to the micro blogging website- twitter to convey how he was “waiting to see a repeat of former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly’s memorable shirtless celebration at the Women’s World Cup final.
The actor tweeted:
Waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly's act on the balcony of The Lords Ground,London,when India beat England 2002 NatWest series final! YO pic.twitter.com/z1XAde3JLb— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2017
The tweet attracted several reactions, One user commented on his tweet saying, “You said Sourav’s act, and that time he was captain, please don’t mind but sir please think twice before tweeting anything.” While another user reacted with, “Have you checked whether Sourav Ganguly is the Lord’s? Please don’t try to cover up your sexism with stupidity.”
However, the actor replied back to the tweets saying, "What wrong have I said? I didn’t say any female player should! I only said Sourav Ganguly should repeat his show. You have a wrong mind dear!”
WHAT WRONG HAVE I SAID? I DIDNT SAY ANY FEMALE PLAYER SHOULD!I ONLY SAID SOURAV GANGULY SHOULD REPEAT HIS SHOW. YOU HAVE A WRONG MIND DEAR!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2017
Earlier this year, the actor was severely trolled for his tweet when Pakistan cricket team entered the finals in Champions Trophy.
The actor tweeted, "Congratulations Pakistan! you enter finals? Wow! Good to see you wearing our colour BLUE! Get ready to be BLUED now! We will BLUE you away!".
Congratulations Pakistan! You enter finals? Wow! Good to see you wearing our colour BLUE! Get ready to be BLUED now! We will BLUE you away!
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Chinese Army Warns India Not To Harbour 'Illusions'
- Suicide Car Bombing Kills 24 In Kabul
- Former ISRO Chairman, Udupi Ramachandra Rao Dies At 85
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Maharashtra Collector Confirms EVM Malfunctioning In RTI Reply, Votes Went To Lotus Symbol
- Netanyahu's Comments On Narendra Modi And Chinese President Xi Jinping Caught On Open Microphone
- Former DD Anchor Dies After Coconut Tree Falls On Her During Morning Walk
- Rs 500 Bribe In Media Kits For Journalists At NHAI Event Attended By Nitin Gadkari
Post a Comment