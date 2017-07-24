Rishi Kapoor Trolled For Wanting Repeat Of Ganguly’s Shirtless Act If Indian Women Win World Cup

Bollywood superstar Rishi Kapoor’s latest controversial tweet on Indian women’s cricket team has earned the wrath of Twitterati.

The 64-year-old actor on Sunday took to the micro blogging website- twitter to convey how he was “waiting to see a repeat of former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly’s memorable shirtless celebration at the Women’s World Cup final.

The actor tweeted:

Waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly's act on the balcony of The Lords Ground,London,when India beat England 2002 NatWest series final! YO pic.twitter.com/z1XAde3JLb — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2017

The tweet attracted several reactions, One user commented on his tweet saying, “You said Sourav’s act, and that time he was captain, please don’t mind but sir please think twice before tweeting anything.” While another user reacted with, “Have you checked whether Sourav Ganguly is the Lord’s? Please don’t try to cover up your sexism with stupidity.”

However, the actor replied back to the tweets saying, "What wrong have I said? I didn’t say any female player should! I only said Sourav Ganguly should repeat his show. You have a wrong mind dear!”

WHAT WRONG HAVE I SAID? I DIDNT SAY ANY FEMALE PLAYER SHOULD!I ONLY SAID SOURAV GANGULY SHOULD REPEAT HIS SHOW. YOU HAVE A WRONG MIND DEAR! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2017

Earlier this year, the actor was severely trolled for his tweet when Pakistan cricket team entered the finals in Champions Trophy.

The actor tweeted, "Congratulations Pakistan! you enter finals? Wow! Good to see you wearing our colour BLUE! Get ready to be BLUED now! We will BLUE you away!".