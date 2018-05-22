The Website
22 May 2018 National

Rise Up Students, Your Future Is At Risk! : Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi On Proposal To Overhaul UPSC

Outlook Web Bureau
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today urged students to "rise", alleging their future was at risk as the prime minister wanted to appoint officers chosen by the RSS by "manipulating" the merit list in civil service examinations.

Gandhi's message on Twitter came in the wake of a proposal seeking to bring in major changes in the allocation of services to candidates who clear the all-India examination.

"Rise up students, your future is at risk! RSS wants what's rightfully yours. The letter below reveals the PM's plan to appoint officers of RSS's choice into the Central Services, by manipulating the merit list using subjective criteria, instead of exam rankings," Gandhi said on Twitter.

With the hashtag "ByeByeUPSC", he attached a copy of a letter from the Ministry of Personnel on a proposal from the PMO in this regard.

"The prime minister's office has desired to consider the suggestion of examining if service allocation/cadre allocation to probationers selected on the basis of Civil Services examination be made after the foundation course." the letter said.

It said the PMO had suggested examining the feasibility of weighing the performance of a candidate in the foundation course and "making service allocation as well as cadre allocation to all India service officers, based on the combined score obtained in the civil services exam and the foundation course".

PTI

