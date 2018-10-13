Rip Women Entering Sabarimala In Half: Actor Kollam Thulasi

Actor Kollam Thulasi on Friday made a shocking statement saying that women entering Sabarimala temple should be ripped into half. He was addressing a public gathering here.

Thulasi, a Malayali actor, made the controversial remark while taking a dig at the central and state governments while threatening women from entering inside the Sabarimala temple.

He said, "Women coming to Sabarimala temple should be ripped into half. One half should be sent to Delhi and the other half should be thrown towards Chief Minister's (Pinarayi Vijayan) office in Thiruvananthapuram."

Four review petitions have been filed against the Sabarimala judgement. Before the judgement, women aged 10 to 50 were not allowed to visit the temple as per 'traditions'.

On September 28, the apex court allowed women of all ages to enter the temple saying that "no physiological and biological factor can be given legitimacy if it doesn't pass the test of conditionality".

The verdict has received mixed reactions from people across the nation. While many including the Kerala state government welcomed the decision, a large number of devotees have organised protests, demanding to retain the age-old tradition.