Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Right Of Karta In Joint Hindu Family To Execute Agreement To Sell Or Sale Deed Beyond Cavil: SC

The top court said where a Karta has alienated a joint Hindu family property for value either for legal necessity or benefit of the estate it would bind the interest of all undivided members of the family even when they are minors or widows.

Right Of Karta In Joint Hindu Family To Execute Agreement To Sell Or Sale Deed Beyond Cavil: SC
The Supreme Court, New Delhi. | PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Trending

Right Of Karta In Joint Hindu Family To Execute Agreement To Sell Or Sale Deed Beyond Cavil: SC
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T12:02:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 12:02 pm

On Monday, the Supreme Court said that the right of the Karta of a joint Hindu family to execute agreement to sell or sale deed of a joint Hindu family property is beyond cavil and a coparcener cannot seek injunction against him in a transaction.

Karta means manager of joint family and joint family properties. He is the person who takes care of day-to-day expenses of the family, looks after the family and protects the joint family properties. Coparcener is a term used for a person who assumes a legal right in parental property by birth only.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Sanjiv Khanna said it has been held in many previous decisions that a joint Hindu family is capable of acting through its Karta or adult member of the family in management of the joint Hindu family property. "Right of the Karta to execute agreement to sell or sale deed of a joint Hindu family property is settled and is beyond cavil.

Related Stories

Why Shiv Sena Can't Afford To Distance From Congress Despite Mamata's Overtures

"A coparcener who has right to claim a share in the joint Hindu family estate cannot seek injunction against the Karta restraining him from dealing with or entering into a transaction from sale of the joint Hindu family property, albeit post alienation has a right to challenge the alienation if the same is not for legal necessity or for betterment of the estate,” the bench said.

The top court said where a Karta has alienated a joint Hindu family property for value either for legal necessity or benefit of the estate it would bind the interest of all undivided members of the family even when they are minors or widows. "There are no specific grounds that establish the existence of legal necessity and the existence of legal necessity depends upon facts of each case.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

"The Karta enjoys wide discretion in his decision over existence of legal necessity and as to in what way such necessity can be fulfilled. The exercise of powers given the rights of the Karta on fulfilling the requirement of legal necessity or betterment of the estate is valid and binding on other coparceners,” the bench said.

The observations came while dealing with an appeal whether K Veluswamy, as a Karta, has legal authority to execute agreement to sell dated December 8, 2006 for sale of the suit land, being agricultural land situated in Bagganadu Kaval Village, J.G. Hally Hobli, Hiriyur Taluk, Chitradurga District, Karnataka.

Veluswamy as a Karta of the joint Hindu family had executed the agreement to sell of the suit property for Rs 29 lakh and had received Rs 4 lakh in advance from Beereddy Dasaratharami Reddy. On November 26, 2007, Reddy instituted the suit for specific performance of the agreement to sell impleading both Veluswamy and his son V Manjunath.  The local court in its judgement held that Veluswamy as the Karta of the joint Hindu family property was entitled to execute the agreement to sell.

His son V Manjunath preferred the regular first appeal before the High Court of Karnataka which held that the agreement to sell is unenforceable as the suit property belongs to the joint Hindu family consisting of three persons, K Veluswamy, his wife V Manimegala and his son and, therefore, could not have been executed without the signatures of Manjunath. 

The top court said that signatures of son of Karta on the agreement to sell were not required. "Veluswamy being the Karta was entitled to execute the agreement to sell and even alienate the suit property. Absence of signatures of Manjunath would not matter and is inconsequential,” the bench said. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Supreme Court family business Property High Court Supreme Court Judges
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Omicron | Should India Consider Booster Shots? What Experts Think

Omicron | Should India Consider Booster Shots? What Experts Think

Rakhi Bose / Even as research regarding the transmissibility and severity of the new variant, Omicron, continues, there has been a growing chorus for booster shots.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effcet saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Outlook Web Bureau / The names of KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin have cropped up to be Virat Kohli's deputy in South Africa during the Tests.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

Advertisement