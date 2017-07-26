Revised Rajasthan Class 10 Textbook Claims Akbar's Win In Haldighati Battle Was 'Not Certified'
If one goes by the contents of Rajasthan's revised Class 10 social science textbook, the results of the Haldighati battle were in favour of Maharana Pratap and was not won by Mughal emperor Akbar.
The revised version, introduced from the 2017-18 academic session, claims that the "victory of the Mughal forces was not certified".
There are certain factors which bring the result of the battle in favour of Pratap, the Rajput king of Mewar, the writer of the chapter, Chandrashekhar Sharma, claims.
He claimed that Mughal forces spent time in a fearful situation in Mewar and also did not chase the forces of Pratap.
"These are the perspective which brings the result of the Haldighati battle on the side (favour) of Pratap (Ye ese paridrashy hain jo Haldighati yudh ke parinam Pratap ke paksh me laakar khada kar dete hai)," the book says.
"Akbar's aim was to catch and make Pratap stand in the Mughal Darbar or to kill him and merge the Rajput king's empire in his, but he failed in achieving the objectives," Sharma said.
"The war was neither inconclusive nor won by the Mughal emperor, Akbar. Historic evidence show that Mugal forces failed in taking Mewar, and the result of the battle was in favour of Pratap," he said.
He said some historians have also claimed that the battle was "inconclusive".
The famous battle took place in June 1576 in Haldighati near Udaipur.
(ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Death Toll Mounts To 17, Shiv Sena Worker Arrested
- RBI Stops Printing Rs 2000 Note, To Focus On Smaller Denominations
- Jethmalani Quits As Kejriwal's Lawyer In Jaitley Case
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Blankets Not Washed in 6-26 Months: CAG Raps Indian Railways For Poor Sanitation, Dirty Linens
- Maharashtra Collector Confirms EVM Malfunctioning In RTI Reply, Votes Went To Lotus Symbol
- Barkha Dutt Slams Mentor Company NDTV Over Use Of MoJo
- 381 Civil Service Officers, Including 24 IAS Officers Punished For Non-Performance, Says Personnel Ministry Official
Post a Comment