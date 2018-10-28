Related Stories AIADMK Ready For Bypolls: Tamil Nadu CM

AIADMK has extended an olive branch to its 18 disqualified MLAs after branding them as 'betrayers', asking them to join the ruling party and flay AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran for "misleading" them.

Asking the debarred MLAs and other Dhinakaran loyalists who moved away from AIADMK to revert to the parent party, the top leadership Saturday asked them to "understand the reality" of the Madras High Court judgement that upheld their disqualification.

The court's fair judgement has enthused party workers and the people of Tamil Nadu, the party said.

"We invite you with love and affection to again join the massive people's movement nurtured by Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma," party coordinator and co-ordinator O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami respectively said.

In an open letter to cadres, the top duo, refraining from naming Dhinakaran or his loyalists, including the 18 debarred MLAs, said party functionaries had chosen to travel in an "alternative path as a result of being misled and due to some bitterness."

Seeking to assuage feathers ruffled by the legal wrangle, the Chief Minister and his deputy quoted a Tamil proverb which says love does not erode, despite quarrels or fights and added that all of them were "children of one mother, bonded by brotherhood and love."



When party workers ignored differences and worked together, the AIADMK would grow manifold and vanquish its political rivals, they said.

Both the party and the power of governance were only tools to serve the people and "none of us have a thought of working for posts.Our only goal is to serve the people. Since the court ruling helps us achieve our goal, we welcome and celebrate it."

Palaniswami, on Saturday had branded the disqualfied MLAs as 'enemies' and 'betrayer', saying that AIADMK is prepared for bypolls and replace the qisqualified lot with the new ones.

A key Dhinakaran loyalist and one of the disqualified MLAs, P Vetrivel, ruled out considering going back to the ruling camp.



(Inputs from PTI)