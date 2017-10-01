Retired Army Personnel Asked To Prove His Citizenship After Serving The Country For 30 Years

A retired Indian Army soldier has been asked to prove his Indian citizenship.

Assam's Kalahi Kash resident, Mohd. Azmal Hoque, who retired from the Army after a 30-year-long service on September 30, 2016, got a notice from the Foreigner's Tribunal.

The notice, which has put him in the 'doubtful-voter' category, has asked him to prove that he is an Indian citizen by appearing before the local tribunal and furnishing relevant documents.

"Why am I being harassed illegally? I have always been a proud soldier. I am sad and broken. I will go to the court on October 13," Hoque told ANI.

Hoque missed the first date, September 11, because the notice reached him late.

He has now been asked to appear before the tribunal on October 13.

Hoque joined the Indian Army in September 1986 as a mechanical engineer.

He retired as a junior commissioned officer.

He added that his wife Mamataj Begum was also asked to appear before the tribunal in 2012 to prove her citizenship. (ANI)