﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  Retail Inflation Falls To One-And-Half Year Low Of 2.33% In November

Retail Inflation Falls To One-And-Half Year Low Of 2.33% In November

The previous low than the latest print of 2.33 per cent was back in June 2017, when retail inflation stood at 1.46 per cent.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 December 2018
Retail Inflation Falls To One-And-Half Year Low Of 2.33% In November
PTI Photo
Retail Inflation Falls To One-And-Half Year Low Of 2.33% In November
outlookindia.com
2018-12-12T18:21:06+0530

Retail inflation cooled to an about one-and-half year low of 2.33 per cent in November, official data showed Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation in October was revised upwards to 3.38 per cent from 3.31 earlier, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

Retail inflation stood at 4.88 per cent in November 2017.

The rate of price rise has been on a decline for the past four months.

The previous low than the latest print of 2.33 per cent was back in June 2017, when retail inflation stood at 1.46 per cent.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Inflation / Price Rise Market Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Jamal Khashoggi, 3 Other Journalist's Named As TIME's Person Of The Year
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters