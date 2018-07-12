The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 July 2018 Last Updated at 8:54 pm National

Retail Inflation At Five Month High Of 5% In June

The earlier high was in January this year at 5.07 per cent
Outlook Web Bureau
Retail Inflation At Five Month High Of 5% In June
File Photo
Retail Inflation At Five Month High Of 5% In June
outlookindia.com
2018-07-12T20:54:47+0530

Retail inflation rose to 5 per cent in June, a five-month high, despite easing food prices, government data showed on Thursday.

The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 4.87 per cent in May. It was 1.46 per cent in June 2017.

The earlier high was in January this year at 5.07 per cent.

As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the inflation in the food basket was 2.91 per cent, compared to 3.1 per cent in May.

Advertisement opens in new window

The inflation in fuel and light category, however, went up to 7.14 per cent as against 5.8 per cent in May.

The government has mandated the Reserve Bank to keep inflation at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

The RBI Governor headed Monetary Policy Committee will be meeting later this month to review interest rate regime.

 

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Inflation / Price Rise National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 87 Minor Boys Rescued From Train, Trafficking Suspected
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters