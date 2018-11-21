Renault November Offers: Kwid, Duster, Captur, Lodgy Get Cash Discounts, Corporate Bonus & More

Duster is available with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh

MY-2018 Captur gets first-year insurance at Re1

All offers are valid till 30 November, 2018

If you are planning to buy a Renault car this month, you are in luck. The French carmaker is offering benefits, including cash discounts, corporate bonus and free warranty, on its cars. So, let's take look at the offers for the month of November.

The MY-2017 Captur gets the biggest cash discount here of up to Rs 2 lakh, but finding one will be difficult. If you’re planning to keep the car for long, then buying one would make sense. On the other hand, if you’ll be keeping the car only for a couple of years, then you might lose the initial discount advantage when reselling it.

The Duster and Lodgy receive a discount of 60,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively. These two cars along with the MY-2018 Captur are available with additional offers, including first-year insurance at Re 1 that can save upto Rs 63,700 (depending on the variant and model) and a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000.

Planning to by a Kwid? Renault is offering various benefits on the Kwid as well. However, they differ from one region to another. Here’s a list of offers that are available in various cities.

Source: cardekho.com