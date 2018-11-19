The head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, Carlos Ghosn, is expected to be arrested by Japanese prosecutors on suspicion of false income reports, local media reported on Monday.
The Tokyo Prosectors' Office is questioning Ghosn and is likely to arrest him soon and file charges, the Asahi Shimbun said on its website.
The Nissan chairman is suspected of having underreported his income, the daily said.
The office declined to confirm the report, while Nissan had no immediate comment.
Nicknamed Le Cost Killer, Brazil-born Ghosn is known for overhauling Renault and Nissan starting in the nineties.
Renault came to the rescue of the then ailing Japanese automaker in 1999 and parachuted in Ghosn, who set about slashing costs and jobs in a huge corporate overhaul.
In 2016, Ghosn also took charge at troubled Mitsubishi after Nissan threw it a lifeline, buying a one-third stake for about USD 2.2 billion as it wrestled with a mileage-cheating scandal that hammered sales.
Ghosn has a high profile in Japan and is known as a major advocate of the country's auto sector.
(AFP)
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Chief Carlos Ghosn Faces Arrest Over Corruption
The Nissan chairman is suspected of having underreported his income
The head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, Carlos Ghosn, is expected to be arrested by Japanese prosecutors on suspicion of false income reports, local media reported on Monday.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Opinion | Nihilipilified On The Hill: Sabarimala, Congress And The Pilgrim’s Regress
- Gujarat Riots: SC Defers Hearing On Zakia Jafri’s Plea Till Nov 26
- Thrill Or Inspiration: What Drives People To Send 'Good Morning' Messages On WhatsApp
- Hope Urjit Patel, His Team Have A Spine: Rahul Gandhi On RBI Meet
- CBI Officer Probing FIR Against Rakesh Asthana Moves SC, Challenges Transfer To Nagpur
- Should Rahul Gandhi Say He Is Not A PM Candidate?
- How Calcutta Women Used Humour To Handle Sexual Harassment Before #MeToo
- Why Indian Railways Is Bad At Implementing Big-Ticket Projects
- Tamil Nadu: A State For Statues
- From Srinagar, A Tale Of 'Cabbage' And (W)Rath
- What Makes India Powerful, What Sort Of A Country We Want
- Sabarimala Row: Temple Board Moves SC Seeking More Time To Allow Women's Entry
- Tension Grips Odisha As 10 Chopped Palms Recovered In Kalinga Nagar
- First Temple, Then Government: Shiv Sena's New Slogan On Ayodhya Issue
- Cannot Force Myself On Any Woman, I Am Not Like That: Chetan Bhagat On #MeToo Allegations
- PM Inaugurates KMP Project, Slams Cong Govt For Creating 'Obstacles', 'Delaying Projects'
- Can States Opt Out Of General Consent To CBI To Conduct Corruption Probes?
- Pakistan Doesn't Do 'A Damn Thing' For US: Donald Trump
- Rahul Gandhi Takes Modi's Name 44 Times In 22 Minutes, Is He Campaigning For BJP: Amit Shah
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED
- 3 Dead, 10 Injured In Amritsar Blast; Security Heightened In Neighbouring States
- Lalu Prasad’s Health Worsens; RJD Leader Says He Can Neither Sit Nor Stand
- Sitaram Kesri, A Dalit, Was Thrown Out To Make Way For Sonia Gandhi As Congress Chief: Modi
- Congress Praises Cow In MP, Eats Beef In Kerala: Modi
Post a Comment