25 September 2017 Last Updated at 4:30 pm Business Car Review

Renault Launches Duster Sandstorm Edition

Gets aesthetic changes both inside and out at a premium of nearly Rs 27,000 over the standard RxS variant
2017-09-25T16:31:44+0530

Ahead of the festive season, Renault has launched the Duster Sandstorm edition with a starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). It comes with aesthetic additions to its exterior and interior and is based on the second last RxS trim of the compact SUV. The Sandstorm Edition can be had only with the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Unlike the regular RxS variant, this special edition can be had in both 85PS and 110PS states of tune. Earlier, the more powerful motor was limited to the top-spec RxZ variant.

Prices (ex-showroom New Delhi)

  • RxS 85PS Diesel: Rs 10.90 lakh (nearly Rs 27,000 more than the regular RxS model 
  • RxS 110PS Diesel: RS 11.70 lakh 

Renault Duster Sandstorm Edition highlights 

  • Available in three colour options: Outback bronze, Moonlight Silver and Slate Grey
  • Features Duster Adventure Edition-like front bumper extension with lamps and ‘Duster’ branding, glossy black grille and body cladding 
  • Comes with decals on the bonnet, doors, tailgate and outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) 
  • Rides on new 16-inch ‘Zodiac’ machine-cut alloy wheels 
  • ‘Sandstorm’ badging on the front doors 
  • Comes upholstered in new black and lime green fabric upholstery with similar matting. Features ‘Sandstorm’ badging on the front headrest and mats
  • Carries forward the features of the RxS variant 

Renault Duster Sandstorm

Vitals 

85PS 1.5-litre dCi diesel 

  • Power: 85PS 
  • Torque: 200Nm 
  • Transmission: 5-speed manual  
  • Fuel Efficiency: 20kmpl

110PS 1.5-litre dCi diesel 

  • Power: 110PS
  • Torque: 245Nm 
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual  
  • Fuel Efficiency: 20kmpl

Source: cardekho.com

