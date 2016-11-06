Renault Kwid Surpasses 1.75 Lakh Sales Mark

We’ll start this one with some math. We have a few figures to play with. Renault says that over 1.75 lakh units of the Kwid have been sold since its launch on September, 24, 2015. So, the little French hatch has managed to surpass that sales figure in just over 22 months. That averages to about 7,955 units per month. But get this - in February 2017, Renault reported that the Kwid has crossed the 1.3 lakh sales milestone. That means in the last five months, the French have managed to sell around 11,000 units per month. That’s why the Kwid is nothing less than Renault’s bread and butter in India and is helping it grow faster than several other players in the country.

With that pace and lowered prices, thanks to GST, the Renault Kwid promises to touch greater heights in the coming future. To touch on that GST part, the Kwid now starts at Rs 2.62 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). From July 1, Renault started passing on the GST benefits to its customers nationwide, with location-depended savings ranging from Rs 5,200 to Rs 29,500.

Over its 22 months of existence, the Kwid has also received a number of updates and special editions. Renault launched the Kwid with a 0.8-litre engine and in August 2016 added a more powerful 1.0-litre engine in to the mix. In September 2016, the convenience of an automated manual transmission (AMT) was injected. To liven things up, Renault also added the Live for More Edition and Kwid Climber variants into the car’s portfolio. Clearly, the French carmaker wants to cash in from all fronts with its blockbuster of a recipe.

Source: cardekho.com